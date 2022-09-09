First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $3,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

