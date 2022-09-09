First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,442,000 after buying an additional 4,344,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

