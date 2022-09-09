First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.81. Approximately 916,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 561,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.