First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.78

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $15.32. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 111,957 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
