First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 115,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 316,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.
