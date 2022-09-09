Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 256,073 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $434.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

