Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.56

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.56 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 121.60 ($1.47). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.46), with a volume of 2,439,215 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.28. The stock has a market cap of £739.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.89. The company has a current ratio of 160.68, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

