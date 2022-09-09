Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,831,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after buying an additional 287,769 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

