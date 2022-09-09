Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
