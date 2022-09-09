Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

