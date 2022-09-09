Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance
Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.56. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.00.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
