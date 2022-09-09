Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Cowen

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

FRPT opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

