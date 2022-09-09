Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.92. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

