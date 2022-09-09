Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.38.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.92. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.