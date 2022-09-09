Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.92. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

