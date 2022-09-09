Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Frontier Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 345,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,920,000.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

