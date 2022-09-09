Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $605.19

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.19 ($7.31) and traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.36). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 538 ($6.50), with a volume of 35,437 shares changing hands.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £341.38 million and a PE ratio of 4,483.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 605.19.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

