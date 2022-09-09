Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $605.19

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.19 ($7.31) and traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.36). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 538 ($6.50), with a volume of 35,437 shares changing hands.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £341.38 million and a PE ratio of 4,483.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 605.19.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.
Read More
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.