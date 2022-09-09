G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

