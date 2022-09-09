GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.68

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $6.11. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 159,070 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $322.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

GasLog Partners Cuts Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -5.56%.

Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in GasLog Partners by 43.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

