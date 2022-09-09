GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $467.83

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 467.83 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 658.50 ($7.96). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 644.50 ($7.79), with a volume of 1,140,928 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.17).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 467.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.55. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9,207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In other GB Group news, insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £379,957.50 ($459,107.66). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 11,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £49,551 ($59,873.13).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

