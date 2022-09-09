GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €32.97 ($33.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.92 and a 200 day moving average of €36.17. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($49.54).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

