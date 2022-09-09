GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

