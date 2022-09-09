General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

