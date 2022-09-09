Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.57

Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.57 and traded as low as C$17.78. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$17.78, with a volume of 701 shares traded.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.57.

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

