Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Trading Up 0.8%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 22,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 60,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

Featured Stories

