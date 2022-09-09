Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.97. Approximately 26,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 48,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.