Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock Price Down 1%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. 14,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 43,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMGI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

