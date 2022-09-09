Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.29

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$86.29 and traded as low as C$73.33. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$73.58, with a volume of 145,432 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRT.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.78.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

