Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) vs. Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) Critical Survey

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) and Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Cryptyde’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging $7.16 billion 0.99 $204.00 million $0.93 24.83 Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Cryptyde.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.5% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Cryptyde shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Graphic Packaging and Cryptyde, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging 1 1 10 1 2.85 Cryptyde 0 0 0 0 N/A

Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $25.46, indicating a potential upside of 10.28%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than Cryptyde.

Profitability

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Cryptyde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging 3.40% 28.19% 5.39% Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats Cryptyde on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors. It also offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK, CRB, and SBS, as well as other grades of paperboards that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc. provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

