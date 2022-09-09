Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.18

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $16.09. Gray Television shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 1,448 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

