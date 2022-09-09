Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.97

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.97 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 84.64 ($1.02). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 85.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 947,328 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNC shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £447.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,716.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.97.

In other news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

