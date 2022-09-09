GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.04. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,015 shares.
GreenShift Trading Down 45.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
GreenShift Company Profile
GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.
