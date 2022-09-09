Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.69

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.69 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 81.58 ($0.99). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 29,495 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Griffin Mining Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £144.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,031.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

