Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.58

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.58 and traded as low as C$28.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$29.63, with a volume of 20,128 shares changing hands.
GCG.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 5.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$780.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
