Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $244.85

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.85 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 222.57 ($2.69). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.78), with a volume of 1,139,788 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £497.37 million and a PE ratio of 365.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.83%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

