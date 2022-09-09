Head-To-Head Analysis: Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sally Beauty and Rent the Runway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.88 billion 0.40 $239.86 million $2.04 7.17 Rent the Runway $203.30 million 1.34 -$211.80 million N/A N/A

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 5.99% 90.85% 9.22% Rent the Runway N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sally Beauty and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sally Beauty and Rent the Runway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 2 4 0 0 1.67 Rent the Runway 0 1 10 0 2.91

Sally Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Rent the Runway has a consensus target price of $11.36, suggesting a potential upside of 168.01%. Given Rent the Runway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rent the Runway is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Summary

Rent the Runway beats Sally Beauty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and L'Oreal, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Olaplex. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 4,777 stores, including 134 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

