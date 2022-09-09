Head-To-Head Contrast: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) versus Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Edible Garden and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 338.03%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed $84.05 million 0.58 -$19.17 million ($0.66) -1.77

This table compares Edible Garden and S&W Seed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Edible Garden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -33.98% -42.66% -18.80%

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

