Head to Head Review: Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lundin Mining and Great Panther Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 12 4 0 2.25 Great Panther Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lundin Mining currently has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 112.05%. Great Panther Mining has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 630.38%. Given Great Panther Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.23 $780.35 million $0.95 5.56 Great Panther Mining $185.68 million 0.06 -$42.24 million ($1.26) -0.19

This table compares Lundin Mining and Great Panther Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 21.21% 13.88% 9.19% Great Panther Mining -36.73% -60.74% -19.39%

Risk & Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Great Panther Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru. Its exploration properties also include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

