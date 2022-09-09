Head to Head Survey: United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 6.70% 8.41% 2.35% Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81%

Volatility and Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

65.3% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of United Fire Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Fire Group and Root’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.70 $80.59 million $2.60 11.40 Root $345.40 million 0.45 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.38

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Fire Group and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Root 1 4 0 0 1.80

United Fire Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Root has a consensus target price of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 111.73%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Summary

United Fire Group beats Root on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

