Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.01

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.01 and traded as low as $126.42. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $129.36, with a volume of 9,328,346 shares changing hands.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01.

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 32,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

