Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.18.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. abrdn plc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.