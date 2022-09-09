Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. abrdn plc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

