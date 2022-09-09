Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Invests $6.40 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 53,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 21,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 4,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

