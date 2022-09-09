Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 221.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,361 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,950,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,217,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,827 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 88,182 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 47.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.70. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

