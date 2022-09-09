HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.84

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.84 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 173.40 ($2.10). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 176.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 3,278,318 shares changing hands.

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.84. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 928.42.

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

