Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $33,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

HLT stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.69.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

