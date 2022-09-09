Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.18

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.18 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.27). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.26), with a volume of 319,921 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.09 million and a P/E ratio of -21.22.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

