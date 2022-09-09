Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Trading Down 68%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 68% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 10,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

