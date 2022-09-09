HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

