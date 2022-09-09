HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $525.17.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $303.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.22.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

