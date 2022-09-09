Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.66 ($5.78). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.33 ($5.44), with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.
