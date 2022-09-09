Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.66 ($5.78). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.33 ($5.44), with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.07) (($0.07)). The firm had revenue of €2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €2.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

