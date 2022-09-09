IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $364.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $692.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.